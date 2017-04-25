Pineapple Diesel - UPLIFT



Claw's Disposable THC Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



The Pineapple Diesel strain is a cross between Pineapple Fields, Kali Snapple, and Ms. Universe #10.This strain highlights notes of oranges, diesel, and spiced herbs. The top reported aromas of Pineapple Diesel are citrus, pineapple, and gasoline.



Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Ocimene



﻿Tastes like: Earthy



Taste Description: Light citrus mint inhale with a peppery herbal exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived