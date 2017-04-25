About this product
Claw's Disposable THC Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.
The Pineapple Diesel strain is a cross between Pineapple Fields, Kali Snapple, and Ms. Universe #10.This strain highlights notes of oranges, diesel, and spiced herbs. The top reported aromas of Pineapple Diesel are citrus, pineapple, and gasoline.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Ocimene
Tastes like: Earthy
Taste Description: Light citrus mint inhale with a peppery herbal exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this strain
A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.
Pineapple Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.