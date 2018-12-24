Tropicana Cookies- UPLIFT



Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



Tropicana Cookies is a cross of a Forum Cut, a version of Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie. It exudes an earthy, sweet scent and tart fruit flavor with a hint of cream.



Highlighted Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, Terpinolene



Tastes like Category: Citrus



Taste Description: Bold mix of orange citrus on the inhale with a hoppy terpinolene exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived