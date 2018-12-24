About this product
Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.
Tropicana Cookies is a cross of a Forum Cut, a version of Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie. It exudes an earthy, sweet scent and tart fruit flavor with a hint of cream.
Highlighted Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, Terpinolene
Tastes like Category: Citrus
Taste Description: Bold mix of orange citrus on the inhale with a hoppy terpinolene exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.