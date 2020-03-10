Claybourne Grams



Animal Face is a rare sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss.