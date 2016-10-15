Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Biochem is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid strain created through a potent cross of Chemdawg 4 X Sensi Star strains. This strain boasts a taste and smell of sweet diesel citrus and has buds with rich purple undertones, bright orange hairs, and a coating of vibrantly white crystal trichomes.
Biochem effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
59% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
27% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
