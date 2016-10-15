Claybourne Co.
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Biochem is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid strain created through a potent cross of Chemdawg 4 X Sensi Star strains. This strain boasts a taste and smell of sweet diesel citrus and has buds with rich purple undertones, bright orange hairs, and a coating of vibrantly white crystal trichomes.
Biochem effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
59% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
27% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
