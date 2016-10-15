About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Biochem is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid strain created through a potent cross of Chemdawg 4 X Sensi Star strains. This strain boasts a taste and smell of sweet diesel citrus and has buds with rich purple undertones, bright orange hairs, and a coating of vibrantly white crystal trichomes.