The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.