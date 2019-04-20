About this product
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
_____
Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
About this strain
Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
Black Triangle effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with