Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Blueberry Cookies is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. This indica dominant hybrid displays a beautiful mix of forest-green and purple leaves, and retains a cookie pie crust taste with a fruity-berry flavor. Blueberry Cookies produces long lasting and consistent energy, making this an excellent daytime choice for users who need to remain productive throughout the day. Half indica, this strain receives praise from users who suffer from chronic pain and inflammation.
Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
