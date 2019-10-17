The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Cherry AK is a rare cherry-scented phenotype with its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.