About this product
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Ready for a hard-hitting smash of delicious flavors and effects? Cherry Punch brings on both with an almost unforgiving level of potency. This bud has a super sweet fruity berry taste with hints of cherries and a touch of skunkiness to it, too. The aroma is very similar, although with a pungent overtone that intensifies the more that you smoke.
About this strain
Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
Cherry Punch effects
