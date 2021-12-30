The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Ready for a hard-hitting smash of delicious flavors and effects? Cherry Punch brings on both with an almost unforgiving level of potency. This bud has a super sweet fruity berry taste with hints of cherries and a touch of skunkiness to it, too. The aroma is very similar, although with a pungent overtone that intensifies the more that you smoke.