Claybourne Co.

Crunch Berries (14g) - Private Stock

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

Crunch Berries (Blueberry x Triple OG) is an Indica with a prominent berry aroma that offers a hint of vanilla and pine-like scent. The Crunch Berries flavor has an even more pronounced sweet berry kick. The effects of this strain have been described as uplifting with a couch-locking body high.

Crunch Berries effects

16 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
6% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
