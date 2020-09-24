Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Crunch Berries (Blueberry x Triple OG) is an Indica with a prominent berry aroma that offers a hint of vanilla and pine-like scent. The Crunch Berries flavor has an even more pronounced sweet berry kick. The effects of this strain have been described as uplifting with a couch-locking body high.
Crunch Berries effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
6% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
