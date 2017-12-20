Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Electric Lemonade is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain offers energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.