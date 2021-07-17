About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Gush Mints (Kush Mints X Durb X Gushers) is an Indica that brings on a mind and body high with a high level of potency. The aroma is sweet and earthy with a delicious candy flavor. It has super relaxing effects that are best suited for a lazy night in.