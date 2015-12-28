The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Head Banger is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that won the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. It’s a Biker Rush X Sour Diesel cross that produces dense, olive and light green buds with an array amber pistils. Head Banger has a sour, gas, and citrus taste and aroma.