Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Julius Caesar (SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG) is an Indica with strong funk and skunky notes of earth and diesel. This flower actually tastes much sweeter than it smells and even has notes of mint. The head high is powerful and felt in the brain, and the buzz from Julius Caesar is uplifting yet chill.