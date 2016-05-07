The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Memory Loss is a sativa hybrid that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.