Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.