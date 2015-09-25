Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.