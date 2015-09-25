About this product
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
