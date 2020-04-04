About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Wedding Pie (Grape Pie X Wedding Cake) is an Indica dominant strain that emits a strong fuel-like scent with sour, citrus, and cherry notes. Reviewers say they enjoy the effects of Wedding Pie for its cerebral and deeply relaxing body high that offers stress relief from the day.