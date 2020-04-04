Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Wedding Pie (14g) - Small Buds

HybridTHC 26%CBD
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Wedding Pie (Grape Pie X Wedding Cake) is an Indica dominant strain that emits a strong fuel-like scent with sour, citrus, and cherry notes. Reviewers say they enjoy the effects of Wedding Pie for its cerebral and deeply relaxing body high that offers stress relief from the day.

Wedding Pie effects

Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
29% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
