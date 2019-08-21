Clean Distillate Syringe 1g - Durban Poison

by Clean Concentrates
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Clean Distillate Syringe 1g - Durban Poison, Concentrate - THC 80.1%
This hybrid gives a energetic, focused and uplifted feeling. negatives would be Paranoia, anxiety and dry mouth. If you have any further questions feel free to reach out to one of out budtenders. We Thank you for choosing Clean Concentrates

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
