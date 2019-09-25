Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Clear Creek Cannabis

Clear Creek Cannabis

Hazmat OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Hazmat OG effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!