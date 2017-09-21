Cloud 8 - 2 Gram Dab Diamonds (1G D8 + 1G CBD) - Fire OG

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
Unleash the fiery essence of Fire OG Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Diamonds! These premium THC concentrates are designed to ignite your senses with their bold and earthy flavors, providing an unforgettable dabbing experience. Each crystal is a gem of potency and flavor, meticulously crafted to elevate your sessions to new heights.

Fire OG Dab Diamonds deliver deep relaxation and euphoria, making them the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day. As you indulge in the rich and robust essence of Fire OG, you'll feel the stress melt away, leaving you in a state of pure tranquility and serenity. The earthy notes and powerful effects create a harmonious balance that soothes both mind and body.

Cloud 8's Fire OG Dab Diamonds are more than just a THC concentrate; they are an invitation to embrace relaxation and serenity. Whether you're seeking to unwind, find a moment of peace, or simply enjoy the bold flavors, these dab diamonds are your ideal companion. The potent effects will elevate your mind, providing a blissful escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.

Don't wait to experience the ultimate Delta-8 THC delight with Fire OG Dab Diamonds. Ignite your taste buds and elevate your dabbing experience with the unparalleled quality and potency that Cloud 8 offers. Let the fiery essence of Fire OG transport you to a place of calm and euphoria. Order now and discover the magic of these extraordinary THC concentrates.

About this strain

Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

