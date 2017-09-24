Cloud 8 2ML PRO Disposable - Delta-10 - Jack Herer

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Experience the legendary Jack Herer strain in a convenient and portable form with our Jack Herer Delta 10 THC Disposable. Indulge in the earthy, natural flavors that intertwine with subtle notes of sweet and sour, creating a truly delightful vaping experience. Crafted to perfection, our disposable vape delivers a harmonious blend of effects that leave you feeling creatively inspired, blissfully uplifted, and clear-headed.

With its discreet and sleek design, you can enjoy the benefits of Delta 10 THC wherever your journey takes you, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go relaxation and creativity. The Jack Herer Delta 10 THC Disposable offers ultimate satisfaction, providing a smooth and enjoyable session that enhances your mood and sharpens your focus.

Order now and unlock the extraordinary potential of Jack Herer with our Delta 10 THC Disposable. Ignite your senses and embark on a euphoric and focused adventure. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation, and let the invigorating essence of Jack Herer elevate your vaping experience. Get ready to feel inspired, uplifted, and clear-headed with every puff.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item