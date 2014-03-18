CLOVR - disposable vape pen - 300 mg - distillate - Green Kush
Slightly Indica Hybrid
300 mg/0.3 g
The equivalent of a red bull, Green Kush is a motivational blend that propels and inspires. The brawny pine flavor is imbued with fresh-cut grass and herbaceous spirit that merges seamlessly during inhalation, the hold, and eventual release. Energizing mind and body, this blend is ideal for morning and mid-day sessions. However, Green Kush frequently makes an appearance at party scenes, serving as an alternative to drowsiness-inducing alternatives. Whether you’re seeking an elevated mindset, a kick-starter to the workday, or an invigorated crossfade, Green Kush always serves as a prudent selection.
Taste and aroma: Earth, Citrus, Herbal, Slightly Sweet
Effects: Focus, Energy
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Pinene
Solvent Free and Filler Free
Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.