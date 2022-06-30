About this product
Profile: Strawberry, Sweet, Earthy
Strawberry Cough is a mystery as far as genetics are concerned, but one thing’s for sure, that it’s loved by many.
The Strawberry Cough profile provides a sweet, strawberry aroma & hints of berry with an earthy backbone.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with