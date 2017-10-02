About this strain
Grape God
Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed.
Grape God effects
Reported by real people like you
343 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!