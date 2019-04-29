About this strain
Forum Cut Cookies
From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.
Forum Cut Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
84% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
