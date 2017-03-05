Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Lee Roy Cartridge 1g

by Columbia Care
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Lee Roy
Lee Roy

Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.  

Lee Roy effects

Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!