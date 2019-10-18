Columbia Natural Cannabis
Durban Poison by Columbia Natural Cannabis
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Although Light Deprivation is our specialty, the terroir in Okanogan County is ideal for full-term crops. We’ve identified specific strains that thrive under these conditions, and we let Mother Nature do the rest!
Columbia Natural Cannabis is grown using the same organic inputs and grow philosophy as our CannaSol strains. The brand is intended to provide quality, clean cannabis at an affordable price.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
