About this product
The Commons Cannabis disposable vape is filled with 1 gram (1 mL) of premium Delta-8 oil and terpenes, no additives. Our vapes are 3rd party tested for purity and safety. All of our vapes have a sleek design that's easy to operate and for a consistent and smooth hit.
Blue Dream is an indica strain that'll calm your nerves and floating on cloud 9. Blue Dream's flavor profile tastes a bit like a blue slushee that quenches a thirst you didn't know you had.
Indica
1 gram (1ML) cartridge
Disposable unit
Inhale activated
Anodized Plating Finish
Ceramic Coil
Rechargeable USB Connection
280 mAh Battery
Blue Dream is an indica strain that'll calm your nerves and floating on cloud 9. Blue Dream's flavor profile tastes a bit like a blue slushee that quenches a thirst you didn't know you had.
Indica
1 gram (1ML) cartridge
Disposable unit
Inhale activated
Anodized Plating Finish
Ceramic Coil
Rechargeable USB Connection
280 mAh Battery
About this strain
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
COMMONS CANNABIS
We believe that Cannabis should be for everyone. And that Delta-8 is the first step.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.