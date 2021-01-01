About this product
The Commons Cannabis vape pen is inhale activated. Simple control, endless enjoyment. Filled only with 1 gram of our high purity Delta-8 cannabis oil and botanical terpenes. Our hand crafted formulation is known for its calming effects and delicious taste.
Purple clouds is an indica-dominant strain with a delightfully bright grape forward flavor paired with a distinctly botanical flavor and aroma.
Indica
1 gram (1ML) cartridge
Disposable unit
Inhale activated
About this strain
Bred by Jordan of the Islands, Purple Berry Skunk crosses a sativa-dominant Purple Skunk with a fruity Blueberry cultivar. The result is a stinky, skunky strain with dark purple buds and sweet blueberry flavor, accented with traditional skunk notes.
About this brand
COMMONS CANNABIS
We believe that Cannabis should be for everyone. And that Delta-8 is the first step.
The natural, federally legal form of Cannabis.
Delta-8 has very similar effects as THC. Consumers report the same feelings of euphoria, happiness, symptom relief, and relaxation. Albeit slightly milder and without as much of the paranoia and anxiety that comes with traditional weed.
Delta-8 shares some similarities to CBD, mostly in how it is regulated and sold from a legal standpoint. But it shares much more similarities to THC. Since it gets you high and is almost chemical identical. If you’re looking for similar effects to THC in a milder form, Delta-8 is for you.
Here at Commons Cannabis we believe in raising standards and quality through innovation and trust by working with platinum-rated partners, 3rd party lab testing, and automated manufacturing.
