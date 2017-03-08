ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 95 reviews

Purple Skunk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 95 reviews

Purple Skunk

Purple Skunk is an uplifting, sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 and an older purple strain. Its small to medium flowers will mature at 8 to 9 weeks and have a distinctive skunky smell and an earthy, almost wine-like taste. This strain leans heavily toward the active for a euphoric, cheerful buzz. Purple Skunk does have high THC levels, so it can be a bit intense for some patients when it comes to psychoactive effects.

Effects

65 people reported 360 effects
Happy 47%
Relaxed 44%
Euphoric 38%
Uplifted 35%
Energetic 27%
Stress 26%
Pain 23%
Depression 20%
Lack of appetite 12%
Anxiety 12%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 7%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

95

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Purple Skunk
First strain child
Pineapple Purple Skunk
child
Second strain child
God Bud
child

