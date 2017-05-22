Our premium broad-spectrum distillate with our in-house CO2 extracted cannabis strain specific terpenes blended back in. This dominant Indica has piney, earthy, and woody aromas with a matching flavor profile that bursts through on each inhale.



D9THC: 70.1%

D8THC: 0.3%

THCV: 0.6%

CBD: 1.2%

CBG: 3.0%

CBN: 0.9%

CBT: 1.2%



Terpenes:

b-Ocimene: 0.737%, 3.685mg

b-Myrcene: 0.577%, 2.885mg

trans-Nerolidol: 0.233%, 1.165mg

Linalool: 0.211%, 1.055mg

a-Pinene: 0.144%, 0.720mg

b-Pinene: 0.135%, 0.675mg

Caryophyllene: 0.103%, 0.515mg

Camphene: 0.042%, 0.210mg

Humulene: 0.029%, 0.145mg



Additives and Ingredients:

Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 93%, 465mg

Hash Plant D Terpenes: 7%, 35mg



This Product contains no PEG or MCT.



Atomizer coil materials: NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.



Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.



Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided by the device’s manufacturer.