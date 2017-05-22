Hash Plant D Litt Cartridge 0.5g
D9THC: 70.1%
D8THC: 0.3%
THCV: 0.6%
CBD: 1.2%
CBG: 3.0%
CBN: 0.9%
CBT: 1.2%
Terpenes:
b-Ocimene: 0.737%, 3.685mg
b-Myrcene: 0.577%, 2.885mg
trans-Nerolidol: 0.233%, 1.165mg
Linalool: 0.211%, 1.055mg
a-Pinene: 0.144%, 0.720mg
b-Pinene: 0.135%, 0.675mg
Caryophyllene: 0.103%, 0.515mg
Camphene: 0.042%, 0.210mg
Humulene: 0.029%, 0.145mg
Additives and Ingredients:
Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 93%, 465mg
Hash Plant D Terpenes: 7%, 35mg
This Product contains no PEG or MCT.
Atomizer coil materials: NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.
Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.
WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.
Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided by the device’s manufacturer.
Hash Plant, also known as "Hashplant," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Sensi Seeds. According to growers, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.