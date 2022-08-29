About this product
About this strain
Sour Tropicana is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Tropicana Cookies. This unique cross produces a flavor profile featuring sour lime, diesel fuel and spiced oranges. Sour Tropicana produces buds that are small and violet. Growers say this strain produces an above average yield.
About this brand
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.