About this strain
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.
Sherbacio effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
62% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
