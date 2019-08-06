Watermelon Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!