Logo for the brand Cookies

Cookies

Cherry Vanilla Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Cherry Vanilla Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
