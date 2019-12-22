About this strain
Snowman, also known as "Snowman OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Girl Scout Cookies. Snowman provides a euphoric, uplifting high that is ideal for anyone looking to spark creativity or get lost in deep thought. This strain features a gassy kush aroma that is backed up by sweet undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Snowman buds are lime green and rich in trichomes.
Snowman effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
43% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cookies
Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics.
Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.
Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.