We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Core Concentrate
Pure, Concentrated Benefits
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
40 products
Resin
Forbidos Live Resin 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 80.3%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Wax
Lemon Jeffrey Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 83.9%
CBD 0.1%
2.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Light Saber Shatter
by Core Concentrate
1.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Guicy Diesel Cold Brew Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 79.8%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Peanut Butter Breath Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 78.7%
CBD 0%
Resin
Black Mamba Live Resin 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 82.4%
CBD 0.1%
Wax
Scott's OG Wax 1g
by Core Concentrate
THC 86.3%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Peanut Butter Breath Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 90.1%
CBD 0.2%
Shatter
Jelly Sherbet Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 83.1%
CBD 0.2%
Shatter
Alion Diesel Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 81.3%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Vienna Skunk Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Kush Tastic Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 84.2%
CBD 0%
Wax
Black Mamba Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 87.7%
CBD 0%
Wax
Original Glue (GG4) Wax 1g
by Core Concentrate
THC 91.9%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Guicy Sherbet Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 84.2%
CBD 0.1%
Wax
Black Lemon Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 80.2%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Guicy Banger Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 88.5%
CBD 0.1%
Wax
Gorilla Creeper Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 82.8%
CBD 0.1%
Wax
Amherst Sour Diesel Wax 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 81.6%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Fruit Salad Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 80.1%
CBD 0.3%
Shatter
Sour Durban Tangie Cold Brew Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 79.7%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Platinum Forbidden Breath Cold Brew Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 80.8%
CBD 0.2%
Shatter
Cinderella '99 Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 90.7%
CBD 0.2%
Shatter
CBD Blue Dream Cold Brew Shatter 0.5g
by Core Concentrate
THC 54.4%
CBD 32.9%
1
2
Home
Brands
Core Concentrate
Catalog
Concentrates