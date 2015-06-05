Cosmic Treehouse
Hippie Chicken
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Hippie Chicken effects
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
