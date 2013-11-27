ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Sativa

4.3 1983 reviews

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

aka ATF, Alaskan Thunder, Alaskan Thunder F***

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Alaskan Thunder Fuck
  Herbal
  Peppery
  Pine

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.  According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.  ATF usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk.  Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

Effects

1359 people reported 10207 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 44%
Creative 37%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Pain 26%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,983

Lineage

Strain parent
North American Sativa
parent
Strain
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
First strain child
Chocolate Thunder
child
Second strain child
Chronic Thunder
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

