Arnold Palmer | Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

For a refreshing experience reminiscent of enjoying a sunny cocktail, try our sativa Arnold Palmer pre-rolls. Crafted by crossing Cheetah Piss BX1 with Lemonade, this strain boasts a lemon and herbal aroma with earthy notes. Enjoy a euphoric, energetic boost from terpenes like limonene and myrcene. Cultivated with care to meet our premium standards, every pre-roll ensures top-notch quality and an exceptional smoking experience. Experience excellence with Arnold Palmer!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Arnold Palmer effects are mostly energizing.

    Arnold Palmer potency is higher THC than average.

Arnold Palmer is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk and Redwood Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Arnold Palmer has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Arnold Palmer, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item