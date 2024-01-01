Arnold Palmer | Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls | 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Arnold Palmer effects are mostly energizing.
Arnold Palmer potency is higher THC than average.
Arnold Palmer is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk and Redwood Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Arnold Palmer has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Arnold Palmer, before let us know! Leave a review.
