For a refreshing experience reminiscent of enjoying a sunny cocktail, try our sativa Arnold Palmer pre-rolls. Crafted by crossing Cheetah Piss BX1 with Lemonade, this strain boasts a lemon and herbal aroma with earthy notes. Enjoy a euphoric, energetic boost from terpenes like limonene and myrcene. Cultivated with care to meet our premium standards, every pre-roll ensures top-notch quality and an exceptional smoking experience. Experience excellence with Arnold Palmer!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

