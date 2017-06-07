Consuming this strain is like taking a long walk through the forests of its namesake. Relaxing and blissful, Redwood Kush provides consumers with a feeling of peace and ease. Taking after the earthy Northern California environment, this strain features a pine-like, herbal scent. Best for nighttime use, Redwood Kush has sedative, tingly body effects. Don’t expect to get much done after using this indica, as most consumers feel spacey and are unable to focus or get work done.
