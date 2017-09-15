Gelato Breath is a hybrid delight, born from the union of Runtz and Dosidos. This strain teases your taste buds with a fruity burst from its Runtz lineage, complemented by refreshing hints of lime and pine from its Dosidos heritage. The blend creates an irresistible flavor sensation. Dominated by the comforting terpene Caryophyllene, Gelato Breath envelops you in a warm embrace with subtle peppery undertones, perfect for relaxation. Seek a blissful night with our perfectly balanced hybrid, Gelato Breath!



