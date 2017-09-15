Gelato Breath | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Gelato Breath is a hybrid delight, born from the union of Runtz and Dosidos. This strain teases your taste buds with a fruity burst from its Runtz lineage, complemented by refreshing hints of lime and pine from its Dosidos heritage. The blend creates an irresistible flavor sensation. Dominated by the comforting terpene Caryophyllene, Gelato Breath envelops you in a warm embrace with subtle peppery undertones, perfect for relaxation. Seek a blissful night with our perfectly balanced hybrid, Gelato Breath!

Dosidos strain info

Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
