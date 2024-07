Discover the exceptional Gelato Grape Pie in a convenient vape cartridge. This premium Indica vape is meticulously crafted from the renowned Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper strains. Experience a flavor profile that harmonizes sweet and fruity notes, complemented by gentle earthy undertones. The captivating aroma sets the scene for a uniquely enjoyable session. Each inhale of Gelato Grape Pie induces a euphoric state of mind, perfect for sparking deep, meaningful conversations with friends. Elevate your experience with Gelato Grape Pie, your ideal companion for memorable moments.



The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



