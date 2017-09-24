Introducing Hawaiian Haze, crafted from Jack Herer and Dancehall. It boasts a delightful flavor profile that harmoniously blends sweet and earthy notes. The aromatic bouquet of Hawaiian Haze is a captivating mix of tropical fruit, pine, and subtle woody undertones. Perfect for daytime use, this concentrate enhances focus and creativity, making it an excellent choice for those seeking an uplifting and productive experience. Elevate your day with the exceptional purity and potency of Hawaiian Haze concentrate.



100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Show more