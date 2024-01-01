The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



Key Lime Jack vape carts deliver a refreshing burst of energy with every hit. Born from the vibrant fusion of Bling Cheesecake and the legendary Jack Herer, this Sativa captivates with a bright citrus aroma and subtle earthy, skunky undertones. Perfect for outdoor adventures and social gatherings, Key Lime Jack keeps the mood light and conversations flowing. Expect a euphoric, blissful head high that uplifts your spirits and leaves you feeling energized. For those seeking a happy, invigorating experience, this vape cart is your ultimate companion.



