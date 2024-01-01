Key Lime Jack | Live Resin Vape Cartridge | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

Key Lime Jack vape carts deliver a refreshing burst of energy with every hit. Born from the vibrant fusion of Bling Cheesecake and the legendary Jack Herer, this Sativa captivates with a bright citrus aroma and subtle earthy, skunky undertones. Perfect for outdoor adventures and social gatherings, Key Lime Jack keeps the mood light and conversations flowing. Expect a euphoric, blissful head high that uplifts your spirits and leaves you feeling energized. For those seeking a happy, invigorating experience, this vape cart is your ultimate companion.

Bling Cheesecake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Bling and Mac And Cheese. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bling Cheesecake is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Garden Remedies, the average price of Bling Cheesecake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bling Cheesecake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bling Cheesecake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
