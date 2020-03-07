ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Happy Dreams Farm, The Bling is a cross of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG, and Humboldt Gelato. Named after the abundance of trichomes found on the green and purple buds, this strain has gassy and sweet floral notes and tastes include pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes. This high-potency strain has ethereal effects, making it great if you’re looking to elevate your mood and float off for a while.

 

