The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



Kush Crasher lives up to its name, combining the classic, gassy notes of Pure Kush with the sweet, fruity blend of Wedding Crasher—a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This strain perfectly merges the old-school with the new, delivering a deeply relaxing experience that's ideal for winding down at night. Its potent Indica effects offer therapeutic relief and deep sedation, while a touch of hybrid energy from Wedding Crasher adds just the right amount of stimulation. A knockout strain for bedtime, Kush Crasher delivers a powerful and soothing experience.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

