Kush Crasher | Live Resin Vape Cartridge | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

Kush Crasher lives up to its name, combining the classic, gassy notes of Pure Kush with the sweet, fruity blend of Wedding Crasher—a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This strain perfectly merges the old-school with the new, delivering a deeply relaxing experience that's ideal for winding down at night. Its potent Indica effects offer therapeutic relief and deep sedation, while a touch of hybrid energy from Wedding Crasher adds just the right amount of stimulation. A knockout strain for bedtime, Kush Crasher delivers a powerful and soothing experience.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
